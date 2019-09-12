EU-Canada (CETA) Civil Society Forum

Canada Ottawa, 12 November 2019

The 2nd EU-Canada Civil Society Forum under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

Representatives from, among other, employers, unions, labour and business organisations, environmental groups, and other relevant civil society organisations are invited to a meeting on the 12th of November 2019, of the Civil Society Forum, established under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Participants will have the chance to exchange with one another, and with officials from the European Commission and from the Government of Canada, on matters related to the implementation of CETA's Chapter 22 (Trade and Sustainable Development), Chapter 23 (Trade and Labour) and Chapter 24 (Trade and Environment).

Details regarding registration for in-person participation, or participation by virtual means, will follow in the coming weeks.

Practical details

Date/time : 12 November 2019, 09:00-17:00 (Canada Eastern Time) (15:00 – 23:00 Brussels time)

: 12 November 2019, 09:00-17:00 (Canada Eastern Time) (15:00 – 23:00 Brussels time) Place : Victoria Hall, 111 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, K1N 1J1

: Victoria Hall, 111 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, K1N 1J1 Registration for in-person participation : Prior registration is essential. Further details will be provided in the coming weeks.

: Prior registration is essential. Further details will be provided in the coming weeks. Registration for participation by virtual means: Prior registration is essential. Further details will be provided in the coming weeks.

