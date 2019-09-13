Europe's Recycled Plastics Market 2019-2024: Market Projected to Reach a Volume of 12.8 Million Tons by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe recycled plastics market reached a volume of 9.4 Million Tons in 2018. The market is projected to reach a volume of 12.8 Million Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2024.



Europe is the second largest producer of plastics in the world, after China. Huge plastic production in the region leads to the generation of enormous quantities of plastic waste that harms the environment. The recycling of such large amounts of waste plastics helps a lot in energy conservation, saving natural resources that are used to make virgin plastics, clearing landfill space, thereby maintaining a balance in the plastics industry in the region.



According to the European Association of Plastic Manufacturers, the plastic waste recycling has increased by almost 80% in last 10 years in Europe. The concerns rising out due to the difficulty in disposal of virgin plastics, growing awareness about energy savings and the increasing usage of waste plastics in many applications are expected to positively influence the growth of the recycled plastics market in the region. The plastic industry also represents as one of the major sectors of the European economy.



The demand for various plastics is rising in packaging, building & construction and automotive sectors across various European countries, thereby creating a positive impact on the overall recycled plastics demand. Moreover, many associations and commissions have been formed to create awareness about the plastic recycling among manufacturers, distributors as well as European citizens.



Concerns regarding waste disposal and contamination of plastic waste are driving the adoption of recyclable plastics specially in the food and beverages packaging sector, consumer and retail sector. Catalyzed by such factors, the European recycled plastic market is expected to surge in the coming years.



Report Scope



Market Breakup by Source



Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastics and Foams

Fibres

Others

Currently, plastic bottles accounts for majority of the market share in the region.



Market Breakup by Application



Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction and Demolition

Household (Non-Packaging Use)

Others

Currently, packaging segment accounts for the largest share in the region.



Market Breakup by Plastic Type





Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Currently, PET plastics represent the leading segment among all the recycled plastic types in the region.



Market Breakup by Country



Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Others

Currently, Germany represents the largest market for recycled plastics in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 European Recycled Plastics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Source

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Plastic Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Country

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Distribution

5.9.5 Export

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Source

6.1 Plastics Bottles

6.2 Plastics Films

6.3 Rigid Plastics and Foams

6.4 Fibres

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Packaging

7.2 Electrical and Electronics

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Agriculture

7.5 Construction and Demolition

7.6 Household (Non-Packaging Use)

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Plastic Type

8.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.2 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.4 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Country

9.1 Germany

9.2 UK

9.3 Italy

9.4 France

9.5 Spain

9.6 Others



10 Recycled Plastics Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Mller-Guttenbrunn Group

11.3.2 MBA Polymers Inc.

11.3.3 Paprec Group

11.3.4 Morssinkhof Rymoplast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npqh1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.