Global BPaaS Market Report, 2019-2025: Analysis by Organization Size, Business Process, Application and Region

Global BPaaS market will grow at a rate of over 11% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The market for BPaaS is predominantly driven by the growing need to comply with regulations and the focus on cost-effective processes across the end-users. Implementation of BPaaS provides increased mobility resulting in enhancing business growth and expansion. However, the lack of well-developed IT infrastructure in emerging countries such as the Philippines and Bangladesh is expected to hamper the market growth.



The BPaaS market will witness substantial growth owing to the growing demand for efficient, agile, and cost-effective services across the enterprises. Additionally, the BPaaS solutions provide security of data and ease in the data recovery process, which is expected to drive the growth of the global BPaaS market during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Increasing adoption of BPaaS in the banking and finance sector, owing to growing security concerns is also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, a lack of understanding of cloud and integration of BPaaS solutions within the existing infrastructure is creating a challenging environment for global BPaaS market due to significant third-party dependence. Hence the adoption of suitable business process service plan and its deployment plays a vital role in the work scenario.



According to the BPaaS market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global BPaaS market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of BPaaS in this region, it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the growing implementation of BPaaS to reduce capital expenditure and improve operational efficiency.



Competitive Analysis

Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investments in this market and as a result, the BPaaS market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the coming years. The key players in the BPaaS market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain the competitive advantage in the market.



Key Vendors



Accenture

IBM

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Fujitsu

Genpact

HCL

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Tech Mahindra

Oracle Corporation

These companies are providing various services and products related to the BPaaS systems. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



BPaaS Market Segmentation By Organization Size

On the basis of organization size, the BPaaS market is segmented to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Based on the business process, the market is segmented into Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Human Resource Management, Procurement, and Supply Chain, Customer Service and Support, Operations, and Others. The other segment includes OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service. Accounting and Finance and Sales and Marketing processes will contribute significantly during the forecast period.



Based on application, the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail & Ecommerce, and Others. BFSI and Telecom & IT are the major contributors in the global BPaaS market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Market Drivers

4.5.2 Market Restraints

4.5.3 Market Opportunities

4.5.4 DRO Impact Analysis



5 BPaaS Market By Organization Size- Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprises



6 BPaaS Market By Business Process - Market Size and Analysis

6.1.1 Accounting and Finance

6.1.2 Sales and Marketing

6.1.3 Human Resource Management

6.1.4 Procurement and Supply Chain

6.1.5 Customer Service and Support

6.1.6 Operations

6.1.7 Others (OMaaS and Managed Marketing Service)



7 BPaaS Market By Application - Market Size and Analysis

7.1.1 BFSI

7.1.2 Telecom & IT

7.1.3 Healthcare

7.1.4 Manufacturing

7.1.5 Government

7.1.6 Retail & Ecommerce

7.1.7 Others



8 Market Segmentation By Region - Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 RoE

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 RoAPAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 MEA

8.5.2 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendor Profiles



Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology Solutions

EXL

Fujitsu

Genpact

HCL

IBM

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

