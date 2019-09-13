TrendMiner and eschbach Partner to Empower the Control Room with Analytics-driven Decision-making and Information Creation

Two Industry 4.0 solution providers integrate their flagship products and connect advanced analytics with the shift book functionality to increase operational excellence

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and HASSELT, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrendMiner, a Software AG company providing self-service industrial analytics, and eschbach, a provider of digital plant process management (PPM) solutions, today announced that they will partner globally to integrate their flagship products TrendMiner and Shiftconnector. Existing and potential customers of both companies in the manufacturing and process industries can maximize operational excellence by creating a closed information loop between control room teams and process and analytics engineers.



All relevant manufacturing data will be available on-demand, creating a continuous flow of information. TrendMiner’s advanced analytics capabilities help to predict process deviations. Shiftconnector brings these process deviations into a control room where shift personnel will contextualize these deviations as well as add additional information regarding why the deviation occurred. This important context data is then returned to TrendMiner as a starting point for further operational improvements.

"The power of humans and advanced analytics join forces via this leading-edge combination of solutions,” said Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach. “By combining the best of both worlds, we see great potential to create a sea-change in the process industry."

“We are looking forward to this exciting partnership with eschbach to explore the value that the integration will bring to our many mutual customers,” said Thomas Dhollander, CTO of TrendMiner. “The integration will accelerate analytics-driven decision making in the control room and cross-department collaboration for the next wave in operational excellence."

With the industry leading Shiftconnector solution, customers can meet their production and operational challenges while arming themselves to address the challenges of plant and process automation. The integration allows stakeholders in the control room and shift teams to make analytics-driven decisions, while process and asset experts can benefit from broader contextual information to improve operational performance. Additionally, the integration will also increase cross departmental collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Both companies will be previewing the integrated solution at OSIsoft PI World, September 16-29 in Gothenburg, Sweden. TrendMiner will be at booth number 01 and eschbach at booth 17.

About eschbach

Based in Germany, with U.S. operations in Boston, eschbach develops software for interactive management, transparent communication and documentation. Our digital plant process management (PPM) solutions provide a new level of networking in manufacturing operations. The company’s award-winning Shiftconnector® solution is used worldwide by leading production and supply companies such as Bayer and DuPont. For more information about eschbach, visit eschbach.com.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner , a Software AG company and part of the IoT & Analytics division, delivers self-service data analytics for time-series data enabling subject matter experts in the process manufacturing industry to analyze, monitor and predict process and asset performance in their operational context to improve operational excellence and overall profitability. The software helps leading companies in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and other process manufacturing industries. Founded in 2008 and now part of Software AG, TrendMiner’s global headquarters is located in Belgium, and has offices in the U.S., Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

