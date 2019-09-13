New Thayer Sports Center Now Open

90,000 SF facility includes two sheets of ice and boutique fieldhouse incorporating state-of-the-art removable turf atop basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and tennis courts

/EIN News/ -- BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESG Associates (EDGE Sports Group) and Thayer Academy announce that the new Thayer Sports Center is officially open. The new, boutique 90,000 square-foot sports complex houses two sheets of ice and a state-of-the-art removable turf field atop basketball, pickleball, volleyball and tennis courts on Thayer Academy’s South Athletic Campus. It will serve as home to the Thayer Tigers and East Coast Militia hockey. It will also be available for use by local youth sports organizations.

A centerpiece of the new sports center is the Arthur T. Valicenti Rink, the first on-campus home rink in Thayer’s history. The name honors the legacy of Arthur Valicenti, Class of 1951, the founder of the Academy’s hockey program and its longtime boys hockey coach.



“We are very pleased to have worked with the ESG Associates to bring online a versatile athletic complex that complements our commitment to nurture well-rounded young people by providing them with top-tier academic, artistic, and athletic programs housed in the very best facilities,” said Ted Koskores, Head of School at Thayer Academy.



“Thayer’s new fieldhouse is a best-in-class facility that will provide a full spectrum of athletic offerings to Braintree,” said Brian DeVellis, President of ESG Associates. “We’re excited about the benefits this new facility will bring to the community and youth sports organizations across the South Shore.”



ESG Associates, a leader in the design, development, and operation of public and private recreational facilities, managed the construction of the facility under a long-term ground lease and will manage daily operations.



More information about the Thayer Sports Center is available here.

About ESG Associates Inc (EDGE Sports Group)

ESG Associates Inc. is a leader in the design, development and operations of public and private recreational facilities. The company brings over 25 years of private and public recreational design experience and offers the full gamut of strategic and operational services. ESG helps clients navigate public processes at the local, state and federal levels; works with private capital and conventional lenders to obtain financing; and establishes the programming and operational framework required to sustain the model. Services include: assessment, feasibility and market studies; design, permit and construction management; programming and operations.

About Thayer Academy

Founded in 1877, Thayer Academy is an independent co-ed day school in Braintree for grades 5–12. Thayer students thrive in an environment distinguished by the challenges of rigorous academics and diverse extracurricular activities within a supportive and vibrant community. Classes are small, designed to foster intellectual and personal growth. Because of the way days are scheduled, students don’t need to choose at Thayer—they can be performers, artists, athletes, and curious and engaged students. Easily accessible from public transportation and bus routes from Boston, Metrowest, and the South Shore, Thayer draws students from 76 communities.

