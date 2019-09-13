Four Points Technology, LLC is teamed with Leidos on NASA NEST Contract

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology, LLC has partnered with Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) on their awarded NASA End-User Services & Technologies (NEST) contract.



NASA’s End-User Services & Technologies (NEST) contract is a single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract estimated in value of $2.9B if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at ten (10) NASA centers nationwide.

"Four Points is pleased to provide Leidos and NASA with managed print services across all the NASA centers, working with HP Inc. As a small business focused exclusively in serving our government customers, we are excited to continue that service with strategic partnerships including Leidos," stated David Gilchrist, Chief Executive Officer at Four Points Technology.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is dedicated to providing IT products and professional services to the Federal government. Four Points offers solutions that support a wide variety of business initiatives specifically suited for Government organizations. www.4points.com

Contact Info:

Denise L. Harrison

dharrison@4points.com

(703) 657-6108

Four Points Technology, LLC



