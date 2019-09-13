Dwolla Connects Businesses with Additional Development Resources

We Write Code joins the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem to provide companies with technical resources.

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial technology company Dwolla, Inc. is partnering with We Write Code to offer experienced technical resources for growing companies that need them. We Write Code is a Des Moines, Iowa-based software company capable of creating custom web and mobile applications, making enhancements to an existing platform and completing specialty integrations—regardless of timelines.

We Write Code is joining the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem, a network of companies that provide tools and services for customers of Dwolla. As more forward-thinking companies trust Dwolla to power their payments, their growth comes with the need for additional services—whether that be international payments, bank account verification or additional technical resources.

“Dwolla is about providing value to our customers, whether that’s with payments or connecting them with a solution to another pain point. The search for trusted developer resources is a definite pain point,” says Stephanie Atkin, Dwolla’s Vice President of Marketing. “We Write Code is a team full of problem solvers that can offer a potential solution to a lot of issues. We’re excited to make this connection whenever possible.”

Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company offering businesses an onramp to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic funds-transfer system used by U.S. financial institutions that moves $51 trillion annually. The Dwolla Partner Ecosystem was formed to provide Dwolla’s clients with access to services that can help them scale effectively.

“Partnering with Dwolla gives us the opportunity to connect with companies that we otherwise would not have the occasion to,” says Levi Rosol, Partner of We Write Code. “Even with their incredible growth in the last decade, Dwolla hasn’t lost their focus on the people they're serving, providing human-focused tools, services, and support. We Write Code lives by the same standard—people first. Our success comes from our clients’ success, and that’s something Dwolla understands at its core.”

Companies can scale gracefully with payments powered by Dwolla and support from the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem.

#DoMoreWithDwolla

About Dwolla

Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that is changing the way businesses send and receive funds. The company offers a seamless, white-label API platform to connect to the ACH Network to initiate payments.

Since 2008, when Dwolla began creating the ideal platform to move money, the company has helped move billions of dollars for millions of end-users annually for businesses of all shapes and sizes; in addition, Dwolla has been mentioned in Inc., Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Businesses that need to efficiently send or receive money and are ready for the future either use Dwolla—or they should. Learn more at http://www.dwolla.com/.

About We Write Code

We Write Code provides custom software solutions for businesses who care about their users. Located in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa, We Write Code has been actively engaging with businesses large and small since 2015. With over seventy years of combined experience in software development, user-focused design, and agile project management, We Write Code’s team of seasoned professionals takes pride in continued education and growth to provide customers with the most innovative solutions. With a focus on people-centric service and technical solutions, We Write Code’s goal is always a more successful, positive experience for all parties involved.





Genny Couch Dwolla, Inc. media@dwolla.com John Eggers We Write Code john@wewritecode.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.