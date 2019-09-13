AURI Inc. Shareholders Updates "New Acquisition"

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- AURI, Inc. (OTCPK: "AURI") (the "Company"), announces today that the management has completed a planned acquisition of EVAP Inc.



As previously announced in the last PR, the Company disclosed the corporate actions with its intent to acquire an oil and gas technology and processing company. The patent-pending EVAP technology is positioned to enhance and change the processing of current oil and gas products.

EVAP Inc. is currently engaged and has several contracts with major oil and gas companies. This new addition will also include a new CEO and president, Mr. Jason Perley.

"I'm extremely excited to take the helm of this company in order to help facilitate and manage new contracts in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Vakser will stay on to assist our management team with SEC and OTC filings and complete the name and ticker change with FINRA. So far, we are encouraged by the opportunity to take this company public and capitalize on the unique and specialized technology that it offers to the industry. The management and I feel very optimistic in FINRA's approval of EVAP as a new symbol!" stated Mr. Perley, new president and CEO of AURI Inc.

The new change will reflect the new technology and market space for the Company. The management is waiting on ticker and name change approval from FINRA, which will trigger updates on OTC Markets.

"Our acquisition clients are extremely excited and have a very positive outlook with the Company's performance and ability to deliver corporate actions; therefore, it was a mutual decision to complete the acquisition and announce the results even before the name and ticker change. We are excited to increase our shareholders’ value, and we are ready to absorb and implement the new wholly owned subsidiary immediately!" explained Mr. Vakser, chairman of AURI Inc.

The new acquisition and the Company have a patent-pending, trademarked and copyrighted technology that is part of booming oil and gas industries and will be integrated into AURI Inc. immediately. The new team will implement the patented technology into the Company and facilitate new contracts and sales.

The new president and CEO, Mr. Perley, can be reached at Jperley@evapinc.com or (214) 897-7218.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

CONTACT: ev24903@gmail.com 214-418-6940

