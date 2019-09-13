iFresh Announces Authorization of 2 Million Share Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. ("iFresh" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares of iFresh common stock between certain price range in the open market. The Company expects to put the program into place within the next twelve months and will issue a further release when the program has been established.



“The authorization of a stock repurchase program demonstrates the Board’s confidence in the long term value of the Company and our continued commitment to optimizing our shareholder returns. Once the plan is put into place, we will opportunistically repurchase our stock, while maintaining liquidity to support our growth.” said Mr. Long Deng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iFresh.

Once established, repurchases under the program may be made from time to time at the Company’s discretion in the open market, through block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions pursuant to Rule 10b-5, Rule 10b5-1, Rule 10b-18 and other applicable regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including regulatory restrictions on price, manner, timing, and volume, corporate and other regulatory requirements and other market conditions in an effort to minimize the impact of the purchases on the market for the stock. The program will not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and depending on market conditions and other factors these purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time without prior notice.

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transactions; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transactions are complete, and the Company’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted against IFMK or other parties to the Share Exchange Agreement and the Share Purchase Agreement following the announcement of the Share Exchange Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement and transactions contemplated therein; the ability of the Company to meet NASDAQ listing standards following the transactions and in connection with the consummation thereof; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of IFMK or Keybank or other closing conditions to; risks that the proposed transactions disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement of the Share Exchange Agreement and consummation of the transactions described therein; costs related to the proposed Acquisition and Spin-Off; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the post-restructure company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the post-restructure company to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the post-restructure Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by the Company.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC. IFMK's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . IFMK disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

iFresh, Inc.

Email: herinyin@newyorkmart.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.