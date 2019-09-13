Insights Into the World Sporting & Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market, 2014-2019 & 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sporting and athletic goods manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market with other segments of the general manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sporting and athletic goods manufacturing indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sporting and athletic goods manufacturing market.



Rise in demand for guards while playing has driven the market for 3D Printed Mouth guards due to its enhanced protection level while playing. Mouth guard is a device for mouth that protects the teeth and gums from injury while playing. 3D Printed Mouth guards employ 3D printing and digital scanning technology to provide each player a comfortable fit. 3D Printed Mouth guards can be personalized specifically for every player by creating a dental scan of them. It provides a better shield and optimal respiration capability during playing.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



8. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Fishing Equipment

10.1.2. Skating And Skiing Equipment

10.1.3. Golf Equipment

10.1.4. Other Sporting Equipment



11. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Metrics

11.1. Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Decathlon

Callaway Golf Company

NIKE

Performance Sports Group

Russell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voud4s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.