American Oncology Network, LLC Expands Board With Physician Appointments

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), whose mission is to support the long-term viability of community oncology, has named Dr. Vipul Patel and Dr. Craig Reynolds to its Board. Both Board-certified physicians practice in Florida with Florida Cancer Specialists. The AON Board provides strategic guidance to its growing network of physicians and physician practices, currently in seven states.

Highly committed to clinical trials research, Dr. Vipul Patel has been published in several prestigious journals, including the International Journal of Cancer. Prior to joining Florida Cancer Specialists, Dr. Patel served as director of clinical trials for an Institutional Review Board in Gaston, NC, with responsibility for protecting the rights and welfare of patients involved in research. After receiving his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in the West Indies, he completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA and at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He is Board-certified in medical oncology and hematology.

Dr. Craig Reynolds is a recognized leader in clinical research. Prior to joining Florida Cancer Specialists in Ocala, Dr. Reynolds served as director of research at the Ocala Oncology Center. He has provided physician leadership as a member of several national committees and advisory boards, including the Education Committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Community Practice Committee of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. He attended medical school at the University of Miami in Miami, FL and at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He completed his internship in internal medicine at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and a fellowship in oncology/hematology at Barnes Hospital/Washington University School of Medicine.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “With more than three decades of expertise in all areas of oncology practice management, AON enables physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients. The addition of Drs. Patel and Reynolds to our Board strengthens our ability to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.”

Dr. Stephen Orman, AON Board member and Chairman, added, “We’re so pleased to have these experienced and highly respected physicians lend their expertise to help our partners successfully navigate today’s complex healthcare landscape while serving the needs of their patients.”

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Founded in 2017, the rapidly growing AON network represents nearly 50 physicians and over ten nurse practitioners practicing across seven states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

Attachment

Shelly Glenn American Oncology Network, LLC (770) 365.6168 Shelly.Glenn@AONcology.com Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (941) 224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.