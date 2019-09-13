Akesis Galaxy™ SRS System Receives 510(k) Clearance

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Akesis Galaxy™, a gamma stereotactic radiosurgery system (SRS) with continuous 360o rotational technology, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, making this innovative system available to clinicians in the United States.



“At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine,” said Volker Stieber, Chairman of the Board. “Because we are unburdened by legacy designs, Akesis has been free to innovate and evolve. The Galaxy combines a proven treatment modality with advanced technology to streamline intracranial SRS and improve mechanical performance.”

For patients, the Akesis Galaxy offers efficient delivery of high-precision intracranial treatments thanks to the patented, continuous 360o rotational technology. The Galaxy offers the largest choice of automated collimator selections to build more complex composite shots, “shrink-wrapping” the dose distribution to the target. With only 30 gamma sources, the Galaxy lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces downtime during source replacement.

The Akesis Galaxy builds on well-proven isometric design principles that have been published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed papers for Co-60 based radiosurgery. With < 0.5mm radiologic accuracy, Akesis Galaxy also provides sharp dose fall-off, with potentially better sparing of organs at risk.

The Akesis Galaxy is an ideal solution for high-throughput institutions, smaller cancer centers and value-based reimbursement models.

Attendees at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2019 Annual Meeting, being held September 15-18 in Chicago, are invited to see the next evolution in radiation medicine from Akesis in Booth #3418.

About Akesis

At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine. Akesis, named after a Greek god of healing, is developing innovative stereotactic radiosurgery and linear accelerator platforms that incorporate patented, continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging. By combining innovative, advanced technology with proven treatment approaches, Akesis is creating the next evolution in radiation medicine. Akesis products are manufactured in the United States at the company’s facility outside San Francisco, CA. www.akesis.com

