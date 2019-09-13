Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Scott Jordan Appointed Chief Business Officer; Mark Rosenblum, Appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancer today announced the appointment of Scott Jordan to the new role of Chief Business Officer and the appointment of Mark Rosenblum to the position of Executive Vice President Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer. These changes are intended to enhance Salarius' focus on financial operations and strategic value creation while its lead clinical programs in Ewing sarcoma and advanced solid tumors continue to advance toward potential data milestones in 2020. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression and can cause cancer. Drugs that are able to safely modify the activity of these epigenetic regulators may correct the gene changes that are driving the disease.



Mr. Jordan first joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2016. In his new role as Chief Business officer, Mr. Jordan will lead Salarius' strategic and business development initiatives, public relations, communications and capital markets activities. Prior to joining Salarius, Mr. Jordan served as Chief Financial Officer of Beta Cat Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Chief Investment Officer of Stingray Therapeutics. Mr. Jordan has also served as co-founder and advisor at Healthios Xchange and served as Vice President of Healthios Capital Markets, LLC. Mr. Jordan earned a B.A. in Marketing from Michigan State University and an M.B.A. from Kellstadt Graduate School of Management (DePaul).

As the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Rosenblum is responsible for the company's financial and operating activities. Mr. Rosenblum first joined Salarius as a financial consultant to assist in the recent merger of Flex Pharma, Inc. and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Rosenblum served as Chairman and Chief Executive Office of ActiveCare, Inc., a publicly traded healthcare company, and has served in the role of Chief Financial Officer for several publicly traded companies. Mr. Rosenblum holds both a Masters in Accountancy and a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of South Carolina. Mr. Rosenblum is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was a licensed Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years.

David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius, stated, "We are excited to have Scott and Mark assume these key executive roles, which I believe reflects our growth as an emerging biotechnology company and supports our trajectory as we seek to realize the strategic and commercial potential of our Seclidemstat programs and expand our pipeline.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. In some cancers, epigenetic regulators often become dysregulated and incorrectly turn genes "on" or "off" leading to cancer progression. Drugs that are able to safely modify the activity of these epigenetic regulators may correct the gene changes that are driving the disease. The company’s lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential for Seclidemstat to target the epigenetic causes of cancers including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers; expected timing and results of clinical studies; Salarius’ development trajectory; the nature, strategy and focus of the company; the development and strategic and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company; and plans to expand the company’s pipeline. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the company to raise additional capital to meet the company’s business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company’s ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the applicability of clinical results and the company’s ability to develop and commercialize new products; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the impact of new legislation or regulations, or of judicial decisions, on the company’s business; and the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett

Senior Vice President

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.