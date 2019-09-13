US Payments Forum Webinar to Explore Best Practices and Technical Challenges for In-store Contactless Acceptance  

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum is hosting a webinar next month providing best practices to improve the consumer experience at the contactless point-of-sale (POS). This resource is especially timely as there are more opportunities to tap to make a payment. Recent initiatives from major issuers are putting contactless cards in the hands of consumers and 78 of the top 100 merchants are currently accepting contactless payments .



The webinar, “ Contactless POS Experience Best Practices ,” will be held October 8, 2019 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8938708877714034178 .

“With more contactless EMV cards in the hands of bank customers, tapping to pay is becoming the norm for the everyday U.S. consumer - but for contactless to really take off, there is a need for more education about where, when and how to tap,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “Though many merchants have enabled contactless capabilities, they may be looking at what else they need to equip their sales staff to help their customers use their contactless cards and devices. This webinar discusses the best practices for improving the consumer experience at the contactless POS.”

Speakers for the webinar are: Berke Baydu, Mastercard; TJ Considine, Visa; and Randy Vanderhoof, U.S. Payments Forum.

This webinar will cover common contactless POS challenges and best practices for merchants including:

Communicating to consumers that a merchant accepts contactless payments through clear and consistent signage

Prompting consumers when and where to tap during transaction

Familiarizing cashiers with how to properly execute a contactless transaction based on the merchant’s implementation and to help consumers as they transact

Creating a seamless consumer transaction flow with clear communication that a consumer’s card was read and whether the transaction was approved or declined

Additional Resources

To assist with contactless payment adoption, the U.S. Payments Forum has developed a number of contactless resources for merchants, issuers, transit agencies and ATM owners, including:

Additional resources on contact and contactless chip and other new and emerging technologies are available through the U.S. Payments Forum at www.uspaymentsforum.org , www.emvconnection.com and @USPaymentsForum .

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



