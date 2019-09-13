Global Data Center Rack Market Growth Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



The growing trend of big data analytics and the modernization of IT infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Big data analytics aids in the management of complex and jumbled up organizational data that is processed across multiple data centers.



Consequently, the growing requirement of data centers boosts the demand for racks needed to house various IT and networking equipment. Furthermore, the adoption of data center racks is enhanced by the need to store the data generated through smart homes, cities and grids that require systems with wider racks and upgraded designs.



Another factor contributing to the increasing adoption rates of these racks is the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability and compatibility with various verticals in the organization. Moreover, growing investments in data center equipment across the globe offer immense growth opportunities to the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Rack Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Rack Units

5.5 Market Breakup by Rack Size

5.6 Market Breakup by Frame Size

5.7 Market Breakup by Frame Design

5.8 Market Breakup by Service

5.9 Market Breakup by Application

5.10 Market Breakup by End-User

5.11 Market Breakup by Region

5.12 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Server Rack

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Network Rack



7 Market Breakup by Rack Units

7.1 Small

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.3 Large



8 Market Breakup by Rack Size

8.1 36U

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 42U

8.3 45U

8.4 47U

8.5 48U

8.6 51U

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Frame Size

9.1 19 Inch

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Others



10 Market Breakup by Frame Design

10.1 Open Frame

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Enclosed

10.3 Customized



11 Market Breakup by Service

11.1 Consulting Services

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Installation and Support Services

11.3 Professional Services



12 Market Breakup by Application

12.1 Small and Medium Size Organization

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Large Size Organization



13 Market Breakup by End-User

13.1 IT and Telecom

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 BFSI

13.3 Public Sector

13.4 Healthcare

13.5 Retail

13.6 Manufacturing

13.7 Media Entertainment

13.8 Others



14 Market Breakup by Region

14.1 North America

14.1.1 Market Trends

14.1.2 Market Forecast

14.2 Europe

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.4 Middle East and Africa

14.5 Latin America



15 SWOT Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Strengths

15.3 Weaknesses

15.4 Opportunities

15.5 Threats



16 Value Chain Analysis



17 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

17.1 Overview

17.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

17.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

17.4 Degree of Competition

17.5 Threat of New Entrants

17.6 Threat of Substitutes



18 Price Analysis



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Structure

19.2 Key Players

19.3 Profiles of Key Players

19.3.1 Eaton

19.3.2 Samsung

19.3.3 Schneider Electric

19.3.4 Legrand

19.3.5 Rittal

19.3.6 Vertiv Company

19.3.7 Belkin

19.3.8 nVent Schroff

19.3.9 Black Box Corporation

19.3.10 Panduit

19.3.11 Cheval Electronic Enclosure

19.3.12 Hewlett-Packard

19.3.13 Belden

19.3.14 Chatsworth Products

19.3.15 Great Lakes Case Cabinet



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8pslb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.