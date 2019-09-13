Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market Report, 2019-2024 - Analysis by Machine Type, End-use Industry, and Region
The global computer numerical control (CNC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global computer numerical control (CNC) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
A significant rise in the demand for large-scale automation has been witnessed in various industries owing to the increasing need for reducing the overall operational costs. This can also be accredited to the requirement of decreasing the manufacturing time as well as the chances of human error.
Apart from this, the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning technology has resulted in the development of applications which notify the status of the CNC machine to operators/supervisors on their computers as well as smartphones.
Moreover, several governments are supporting the establishment of manufacturing units in their countries, which is further strengthening the market growth. In addition to this, manufacturers are launching new CNC machines that perform multiple operations simultaneously. These machines aid in increasing the flexibility for attendants and minimizing the workforce requirements.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global computer numerical control (CNC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the machine type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?
- What is the structure of the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Machine Type
5.4 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Machine Type
6.1 Lathe Machines
6.2 Milling Machines
6.3 Laser Machines
6.4 Grinding Machines
6.5 Welding Machines
6.6 Winding Machines
6.7 Others
7 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
7.1 Aerospace & Defense
7.2 Automobile
7.3 Electronics
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.5 Latin America
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 MONDRAGON Corporation
13.3.2 GSK CNC Equipment
13.3.3 Soft Servo Systems
13.3.4 Heidenhain GmbH
13.3.5 Bosch Rexroth AG
13.3.6 Siemens AG
13.3.7 Sandvik AB
13.3.8 Haas Automation
13.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.3.10 FANUC Corporation
