Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market Report, 2019-2024 - Analysis by Machine Type, End-use Industry, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computer numerical control (CNC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global computer numerical control (CNC) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



A significant rise in the demand for large-scale automation has been witnessed in various industries owing to the increasing need for reducing the overall operational costs. This can also be accredited to the requirement of decreasing the manufacturing time as well as the chances of human error.



Apart from this, the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning technology has resulted in the development of applications which notify the status of the CNC machine to operators/supervisors on their computers as well as smartphones.



Moreover, several governments are supporting the establishment of manufacturing units in their countries, which is further strengthening the market growth. In addition to this, manufacturers are launching new CNC machines that perform multiple operations simultaneously. These machines aid in increasing the flexibility for attendants and minimizing the workforce requirements.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global computer numerical control (CNC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the machine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?

What is the structure of the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global computer numerical control (CNC) industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Machine Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Machine Type

6.1 Lathe Machines

6.2 Milling Machines

6.3 Laser Machines

6.4 Grinding Machines

6.5 Welding Machines

6.6 Winding Machines

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

7.1 Aerospace & Defense

7.2 Automobile

7.3 Electronics

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 MONDRAGON Corporation

13.3.2 GSK CNC Equipment

13.3.3 Soft Servo Systems

13.3.4 Heidenhain GmbH

13.3.5 Bosch Rexroth AG

13.3.6 Siemens AG

13.3.7 Sandvik AB

13.3.8 Haas Automation

13.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.3.10 FANUC Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93f799

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.