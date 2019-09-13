Georges Chikoti represents SADC in ACP post bid

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 13 - The Angolan ambassador to Belgium, Georges Chikoti, is the candidate for Southern Africa to occupy the post of general secretary of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group.,

The candidacy of the former Foreign minister was approved last Thursday, at the 10th ministerial meeting of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), held in Gaborone, Botswana.

Angola participated in the mentioned SADC gathering through the Secretary of State for External Relations, Téte António, in representation of Foreign minister Manuel Augusto.

The final stage of this election is scheduled for the coming months of November and December in Nairobi, Kenya.

