WealthManagement.com Announces 2019 Industry Awards Winners

Judges recognize 61 companies for their outstanding support of financial advisor success from among 166 finalists

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, announced the winners for the 2019 Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards last night during a black-tie awards gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. View the full list of winners.



Now in its fifth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. This year, 72 awards were presented to 61 companies from a pool of 166 finalists.

“The record number of nominations submitted this year demonstrates the level of innovation and creativity going on behind the scenes for the benefit of financial advisors,” said William O’Conor, managing director of WealthManagement.com. “Delivering outstanding advice to investors requires a strong combination of superior products and top-notch technology—and the Industry Awards recognizes the forerunners of ingenuity and leadership in support of financial advisor success.”

The program was expanded in 2019 to include more fintech award categories – including unified (all-in-one) systems, specialized planning, cybersecurity and onboarding/account opening. Individual awards also were presented for the first time recognizing CMOs at asset managers and broker/dealers, as well as CMOs and CTOs at technology providers.

Orion Advisor Services and eMoney Advisor were the big winners of the night, receiving three awards, while Advisor Group, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Fidelity Investments, Janney Montgomery Scott, LPL Financial, Mercer Advisors, Pershing and TD Ameritrade Institutional each walked away with two. Among the other well-known names receiving awards were Edward Jones, JP Morgan Asset Management, John Hancock Investments, Morningstar, Nationwide, Raymond James, Schwab Advisor Services, State Street Global Advisors and T. Rowe Price.

A panel of fourteen judges from top names in the industry determined the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. Winners were then selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—such as scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery.

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program is unique, where we celebrate the companies and individuals who help advisors better support their clients,” said David Armstrong, editor-in-chief of WealthManagement.com. “The different types of firms that participate—asset managers, technology companies, custodians, broker/dealers and consultants—all share a common goal: Creating the programs, tools and platforms that advisors use to improve the financial prospects of millions of Americans and help them achieve their life’s dreams.”

A record number of nominations were submitted this year—more than 650 entries were received from 262 companies. By recognizing the success and creativity of this year’s winners, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards continues to inspire innovation and leadership among industry participants, creating an environment that will enable the industry to better support advisors in their roles as leaders to their clients and communities.

