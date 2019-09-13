Computer Peripheral Equipment: Worldwide Market Size & Growth Analysis to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the computer peripheral equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Computer Peripheral Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider computer hardware market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The computer peripheral equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the computer peripheral equipment market with other segments of the computer hardware market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, computer peripheral equipment indicators comparison.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global computer peripheral equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market.



Companies in this market are investing significant funds in R&D to develop convenient and ecofriendly monitor devices. The key features include Eye Saver Mode that optimizes the viewing comfort by smartly reducing blue light emissions at the touch of a button, Flicker Free technology that reduces screen flickering for a more comfortable viewing experience, PowerSensor that saves up to 80% energy costs and SmartErgoBase which gives low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort. For instance, Samsung is developing monitors without the use of PVC making to reduce environmental impact.



