João Lourenço receives Queen Nhakatolo

Cazombo, ANGOLA, September 13 - President João Lourenço last Thursday in the eastern Moxico Province received in an audience the queen of the Luvale people, as part of the country's Chief Magistrate?s visit to this region. ,

Speaking to journalists in the end of the meeting, held in Cazombo Municipality, Queen Nhakatolo said that the conversation with the president touched on the province’s socioeconomic situation, with emphasis on the sectors of education, health and youth welfare.

On a different audience, João Lourenço received the king of the Bundas people, Muene Mbandu III.

Still on Thursday, João Lourenço visited a secondary school (with 24 classrooms) whose management board complained of being short of teachers.

He also verified the functioning of the Alto Zambeze Municipal Hospital, in which he was informed about the shortage of physicians and other technicians (needing at least 12 new doctors and 80 nurses).

For this Friday, João Lourenço is to visit the Camanongue Municipality, where he is going to unveil the municipal hospital. He is also expected to unveil a primary school in Luena (the province’s chief town) and a thermal station, as well as attend the inauguration ceremony of the Haemodialysis Centre.

While in Moxico, the Angolan President will also chair a meeting of the Provincial Social Concert Council.

