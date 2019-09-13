Opposition UNITA reiterates focus on education sector

Lubango, ANGOLA, September 13 - The parliamentary bench of the country's largest opposition party, UNITA, last Thursday in Lubango City, chief town of the southern Huila Province, reiterated the party's commitment to working for the development of higher education in Angola.,

Speaking to journalists, in the end of a visit to the Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED), UNITA’s whip, Adalberto Costa Júnior, said that his party wants to contribute to the improvement of education in Angola.

“We have the goal to use our mandate well, so there’s nothing better than to make visits to find out the reality of the people and their expectations”, underscored the MP.

UNITA is holding its 8th Parliamentary Gatherings from 09 to 14 September in Huila Province, under the motto “Participatory citizenship and transparent governance for the development of the communities”.

