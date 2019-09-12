OJ L236 corrigendum AS biodiesel provisional measures (in DA-MT-SV only)

Berigtigelse til Kommissionens gennemførelsesforordning (EU) 2019/1344 af 12. august 2019 om indførelse af en midlertidig udligningstold på importen af biodiesel med oprindelse i Indonesien (EUT L 212 af 13.8.2019) Berigtigelse til Kommissionens gennemførelsesforordning (EU) 2019/1344 af 12. august 2019 om indførelse af en midlertidig udligningstold på importen af biodiesel med oprindelse i Indonesien (EUT L 212 af 13.8.2019) C/2019/6581 OJ L 236, 13.9.2019, p. 30–30 (DA, MT) OJ L 236, 13.9.2019, p. 33–33 (SV)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.