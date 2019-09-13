There were 670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,263 in the last 365 days.

Namibia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

September 13, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Namibia’s economy is rebalancing, but significant challenges remain. The fiscal and current account deficits have narrowed, and credit and house prices growth has decelerated. However, public debt remains on a rising path, reserve coverage is below adequate levels, and growth has recently halted. Past years of strong growth masked slowing productivity and deteriorating external competitiveness, hindering the country’s development prospects; while income inequality and unemployment remain persistently high.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/295

English

Publication Date:

September 13, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513513904/1934-7685

Stock No:

1NAMEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

106

