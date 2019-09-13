Namibia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

September 13, 2019

Namibia’s economy is rebalancing, but significant challenges remain. The fiscal and current account deficits have narrowed, and credit and house prices growth has decelerated. However, public debt remains on a rising path, reserve coverage is below adequate levels, and growth has recently halted. Past years of strong growth masked slowing productivity and deteriorating external competitiveness, hindering the country’s development prospects; while income inequality and unemployment remain persistently high.