Global Cardiovascular Devices Industry Review 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2022

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cardiovascular devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cardiovascular Devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medical equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The cardiovascular devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the cardiovascular devices market with other segments of the medical equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cardiovascular devices indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global cardiovascular devices market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global cardiovascular devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cardiovascular devices market.



Demand for minimally-invasive cardiac surgeries is increasing as they are less disruptive and traumatic for the human body, and result in less post-surgical recovery time and improved efficiency. These techniques may be suitable for certain procedures involving the heart valves and certain types of routine bypass surgeries.



For instance, robot assisted heart surgeries are more evident in mitral valve surgeries and heart surgeries. These surgeries are replacing traditional methods with larger incisions. In this procedure surgeons use a computer enhanced device to guide the surgical tools, which consist of robotically-guided arms that reach and operate in difficult-to-reach areas, and a robotically controlled 3D camera for visualization.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Cardiovascular Devices Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Cardiovascular Devices Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Cardiovascular Devices Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Cardiovascular Devices Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Cardiovascular Devices Market Trends And Strategies



8. Cardiovascular Devices Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Cardiovascular Devices Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Cardiovascular Surgery Devices

10.1.2. Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

10.1.3. Interventional Cardiology Devices

10.1.4. Defibrillator Devices

10.1.5. Peripheral Vascular Devices

10.1.6. Prosthetic Heart Valve Device

10.1.7. Electrophysiology Devices

10.1.8. Cardiac Assist Devices



11. Cardiovascular Devices Market Segments

11.1. Global Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.3. Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. Global Defibrillator Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.5. Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.6. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Device Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.7. Global Electrophysiology Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.8. Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



12. Cardiovascular Devices Market Metrics

12.1. Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Cardiovascular Devices Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic PLC



Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences

