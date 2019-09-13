The Boiling Crab Announces Second International Licensing Agreement

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boiling Crab®, popular for serving fresh, simply prepared seafood and shellfish in a casual environment, has finalized their second international franchise license agreement. The new agreement is with Full Feeling Global, Inc., based in Manila, and covers Republic of the Philippines (Philippines), a strategically important market.



The Boiling Crab® was founded in 2004 on the premise that everyone should be able to enjoy the unparalleled taste of fresh seafood and the memorable experience of a backyard crab boil shared with friends. According to CEO Dada Ngo, “A bib, some beer, crab legs, and good company is what we are all about.”

With 21 locations across the U.S., including California, Texas, Nevada, Hawaii and Florida, and its first international location opening in late 2019 in Shanghai, China, the expansion into the Philippines adds Southeast Asia to The Boiling Crab®’s growing global portfolio.

“We’re very excited to be expanding to the Philippines, a country that shares the same core values as our concept - the love of shared food with family and good friends, all while eating with your hands. For The Boiling Crab®, this means that we are continuing to introduce our love of fresh seafood with more of the world and inviting more people into our family,” added Ngo.

The Philippines licensing agreement calls for the first restaurant to open in Manila in early 2020, with seven more restaurants scheduled to open across the Philippines by 2024. Full Feeling Global, Inc., is a successful franchise operator with popular fast food concept Jollibees and multiple Dohtonburi locations on their roster. The Dohtonburi restaurants, a Japanese-based franchise specializing okonomiyaki, a savory pancake, are the first franchised locations outside Japan, proving Full Feeling Global’s ability to introduce new dining options to the Philippines market.

Additional licensing deals in other Asia-Pacific countries are currently being negotiated.

ABOUT THE BOILING CRAB®

The Boiling Crab® is a casual, family-friendly restaurant specializing in Louisiana-style Cajun seafood. The menu features fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, and other shellfish, plus items like fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, and a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The first Boiling Crab® opened in 2004 in Garden Grove, CA, and popularized the Louisiana-inspired Cajun seafood boil culture with its signature original flavor, The Whole Shabang®.

