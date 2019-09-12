CEMATRIX Corporation Retains Bristol Capital for Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX)(OTCQB:CTXXF) (the “Corporation” or “CEMATRIX”) CEMATRIX announced today that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian and US microcap and small cap companies across international markets, to provide investor relations and communication services. Bristol will provide investor relations services to the Corporation, including the development of new and improved investor materials, introductions to Bristol's direct network of investment professionals, coordination of public events and proactive investor relations campaigns to increase the Corporation's exposure in the investment community.



Bristol has been retained for an initial term of twelve (12) months commencing on September 10, 2019, with automatic renewal, subject to early termination under certain circumstances. In consideration of the services to be provided by Bristol, the Corporation will pay to Bristol a monthly fee of between CDN$7,000 and CDN$10,000 depending on the level of services provided by Bristol to the Corporation in such month. In addition, the Corporation agreed to issue stock options to Bristol Capital for the purchase of up to 300,000 common shares at an exercise price of CDN$0.26 with an expiry date of September 10, 2022 with 75,000 options vesting per quarter.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through the recent acquisition of Chicago Based MixOnSite and the acquisition of Pacific International Grout Co. which is anticipated to close on October 1, 2019, CEMATRIX, is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital

Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1

glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “would” or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries’ future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX’s Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 7, 2019 under CEMATRIX’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.



