MPLA pays tribute to Robert Mugabe

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 12 - MPLA vice-president Luísa Damião on Thursday in Luanda paid tribute to former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who died on Friday 6, in Singapore from illness.,

In the condolence book, opened at the embassy of Zimbabwe in Angola, Luísa Damião considered Robert Mugabe an icon of the national liberation struggle and a convinced pan-African who dedicated his life to Zimbabwe's freedom and progress.

The MPLA vice president stressed that the former Zimbabwean leader will always be remembered for his advocacy action.

Regarding the friendly relationship between the MPLA and the Zanu-PF party, the leader expressed the desire to continue strengthening them, underlining that Angola has always paid special attention to cooperation with Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95 in a hospital in Singapore, where he traveled for medical treatment.

The former president-s body was repatriated on Wednesday. The remains of Robert Mugabe will be buried early next week in his hometown of Kutama.

