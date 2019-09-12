Angola subscribes to Brazzaville conclusions

Brazzaville, ANGOLA, September 12 - Angola will incorporate into its national management instruments the conclusions drawn from the 5th edition of the "Investing in Africa" Forum (FIA5), held from 10 to 12 this month, in Brazzaville, he said Wednesday, the Angolan Minister of Economy and Planning, Manuel Neto da Costa.,

In an exclusive interview with Angop, in the Congolese capital, the minister stressed that the overall assessment made about the meeting of the Congolese capital is that “the objectives” were advocated, through the work done by the different panels of the event.

He noted that the work of the FIA5 consisted of panels previously composed of representatives of the private sector, the World Bank, the Development Bank of China, the Congolese Government and representatives of other institutions from various countries.

These include the panels on “Human Capital Development”, “Digital Revolution, Innovation and the New Service Economy”, “Public Private Partnerships in Business Environment”, “Industrialization and World Value Chains” and “Environment-Respectful Energy Solutions”.

According to Manuel Neto da Costa, who headed the Angolan delegation to the event, after the return of President João Lourenço to Luanda, one of the conclusions drawn from the debates has to do with the need to value human capital in Africa as the key to progress.

The FIA5 closed its sessions on Wednesday, and Thursday is reserved for field visits of the delegates to the meeting, who can choose between three places proposed by the organizing committee, namely the site Falls, Denis Sassou Nguesso University and Maloukou Special Economic Zone (ZEE), all situated on the outskirts of Brazzaville.

