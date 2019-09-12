Governor expects more road investment

Cazombo, ANGOLA, September 12 - Moxico Governor Gonçalves Muandumba acknowledged on Thursday that "only 16 percent of the province's roads are paved," and asked for the Government's support to build and rehabilitate these infrastructures.,

Speaking at the meeting led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, he explained that the existing roads "are impassable, except for Camanongue".

Currently, the Moxico road network has 3,477 kilometers, of which only 576 kilometers are paved.

Along with the roads and bridges, the governor also asked the executive to support the construction of at least one housing centrality, municipal and communal administrations, as well as housing for magistrates, doctors, teachers, among other professionals.

To the range of needs, he added the upgrading of the cities of Luena and Luau, as well as the stagnation of the progression of the ravines.

In terms of education, he said that the region needs 1,570 classrooms for higher education and education systems and to reopen the agrarian institutes, polytechnic and primary teaching.

The picture is similar in the health sector, where, according to the governor, three municipal hospitals, a sanatorium, seven medical centers and 10 health posts are needed.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.