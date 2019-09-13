Datametrex Uses Fake News Filter to Identify Bots and Propaganda around SNC Lavalin

Datametrex subsidiary, Nexalogy ran its Fake News Filter on the SNC Lavalin scandal to identify suspicious actors trying to influence Canadian public opinion

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:TSXV:DM)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) turned its proprietary Fake News Filter on the SNC Lavalin scandal to review social media influencers and identify BOTS and Fake News accounts or propaganda accounts trying to use the scandal to influence public opinion. The results of the project show that foreign actors are trying to affect Canadian public opinion using situations such as SNC Lavalin as a tool to promote their agendas to unsuspecting readers. This is a clear indication of the type of information warfare that will take place during the 2019 election.SNC-Lavalin propaganda filter research findings:● The SNC Lavalin scandal has rocked Ottawa over the last few months● As part of a project conducted for Algorithms for Democracy, Nexalogy collected data on the scandal in an ongoing recording on various social media channels● Multiple suspicious accounts are present in the discussions taking place in March 2019, and they mainly aim to increase emotional reactions and volatility● The search results identified a number of accounts that were very suspicious and have since been deleted.● The major relevant loudspeaker account is often retweeted by other suspicious accounts and recognized social media punditsConclusion: In the SNC Lavalin discussion in Canada, vexation and news articles were significantly promoted by dubious sites and handles that are in some cases now defunct, and in some cases likely BOT accounts.For more information on this project or to learn how Datametrex can assist your organization in social media discovery, Fake News Filters and BOT detection please go to:About DatametrexDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.



