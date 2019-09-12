SignalFx Announces First Multi-Tenant Production Deployment in Asia Pacific Amid Continued Investment and Momentum in the Region

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx , the leader in real-time monitoring and observability for cloud infrastructure and microservices, today announced the availability of a new production deployment in Amazon Web Services’ Asia Pacific region. The new multi-tenant deployment will support the data localization requirements of APAC customers as SignalFx continues its expansion in the region.



“As organizations across the globe transform their businesses with the cloud, they need a real-time monitoring and observability solution that’s built to handle the speed and scale of this new world,” said Karthik Rau, CEO, SignalFx. “Our new production deployment in Asia Pacific gives our customers in the region an additional, local option to store their information while supporting the acceleration of cloud adoption and strong demand for SignalFx from customers globally.”

The new SignalFx deployment is located in the AWS Sydney, Australia region. It marks the company’s fifth multi-tenant production globally and the first in APAC. SignalFx also offers a production deployment in Ireland for customers who require or elect to store their data in Europe as well as three deployments in the US.

PEXA, Australia’s first online property exchange network, recently selected SignalFx to monitor its digital platform. The new Asia Pacific production deployment was a key factor in PEXA’s decision, along with SignalFx’s ability to monitor modern technologies like Kubernetes in real time.

“PEXA is transforming real estate by providing a digital platform that makes buying and selling property faster, safer, and more efficient,” said Andrew Gaspar, General Manager of Technology Digital Services, PEXA. “SignalFx gives our engineering team comprehensive visibility into the real-time health of our systems, including our new Kubernetes-based applications, so we can deliver an experience that exceeds our members and users’ expectations.”

The new Asia Pacific deployment is part of SignalFx’s continued growth in the region. Its APAC team has more than quadrupled year-over-year to support a growing customer base, with employees based in both Melbourne and Sydney. In addition, SignalFx has extended its reach in Australia through a new partnership with Vibrato , an IT consultancy with specialization in automation and DevOps.

“Moving quickly and efficiently to the cloud is a top initiative of every business we speak to,” said Peter Gatt, founder and CEO, Vibrato. “Monitoring is a critical and valuable part of this journey, especially when it can be integrated with DevOps practices and closed-loop automation. We’re excited to partner with SignalFx to bring the benefits of real-time cloud monitoring to Australia and beyond.”

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across most every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

In August 2019, SignalFx announced​ a definitive agreement to be acquired by Splunk. The combination of SignalFx and Splunk will give IT and developers a data platform that allows them to monitor and observe data in real time, no matter the infrastructure or data volume, helping them cut costs, boost revenue, and improve the customer experience.

