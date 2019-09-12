There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,232 in the last 365 days.

WheelTug Reaches Agreement

/EIN News/ -- GIBRALTAR, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WheelTug plc, a subsidiary of Borealis Exploration Limited (OTC Markets: BOREF), announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a third party for an investment expected to bring its eponymous aircraft system into service, subject to FAA certification and other factors.

Contact: Dick Kalin, +1 (612) 875-4403

