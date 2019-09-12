Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on October 25, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2019.



About Methode

Methode (NYSE:MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Industrial and Medical. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, commercial vehicle, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com .

For Methode Electronics, Inc. - Investor Contact:

Kristine Walczak

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

kwalczak@methode.com



