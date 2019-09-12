Danny Wuerffel Hosts 9th Annual Desire Cup “Rivalry for a Cause” at Florida-Georgia Football Game Weekend Benefiting Desire Street Ministries

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a powerful vision and some friendly competition, former University of Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Danny Wuerffel will host the 9th Annual Desire Cup golf and gala fundraiser on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 to benefit Desire Street Ministries . Set during the Florida-Georgia football game weekend, the Desire Cup presented by Pilgrim’s will be held at TPC Sawgrass to unite celebrity Gator and Bulldog athletes as well as sports fans across divisional lines to positively impact under-resourced communities.

“It’s encouraging to see rivals and teammates come together for a purpose,” said Wuerffel, who led the Gators to their first-ever national championship in 1996 and is now leading Desire Streets Ministries as executive director. “The Desire Cup is turning one of the most famous college football rivalries into a meaningful and impactful cause, empowering multiple communities throughout the southeast.”

Desire Street started as Bible study and tutoring center in New Orleans nearly 30 years ago. Since its humble beginnings, the organization has expanded its mentoring to ministry leaders in neighborhoods across the southeast. With its headquarters based in Atlanta, Desire Street works to revitalize disadvantaged neighborhoods through spiritual and community development. By directly partnering with organizations that lead this demanding work, Desire Street provides wisdom and encouragement to develop thriving and sustainable ministries that can survive in the long-term to affect positive transformations.

“By using a partnership approach with leaders, we can help them more effectively navigate the waters of ministry based on the uniqueness of their neighborhoods,” said Wuerffel. “Each organization has different dreams, needs, goals and histories, and our work supports them in creating sustainable change.”

Last year’s Desire Cup raised more than $200,000 that went towards developing more leaders and providing increased support for under-resourced neighborhoods. This helped the organization add four additional ministry partners. The goal for the Desire Cup this year is to raise $225,000, in order to continue leader partnerships and add two more ministry partners. Additionally, Desire Street plans to provide new intensive training cohorts for all ministry leaders in order to strengthen their organizations and reduce burnout.

“As a quarterback who relied on his team, I understand the importance of a team effort,” said Wuerffel. “Our teamwork is instrumental to these leaders’ success in the local communities they serve.”

Individual and sponsor tickets to the Desire Cup are available and include networking opportunities with Bulldog and Gator greats. The event kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 31, for a “Party with a Purpose,” fundraising dinner at the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse, then continues on the greens with a golf tournament tee off at 8:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at TPC’s Dye’s Valley Course . Former Bulldog and Gator players will be paired up with participants in Ryder Cup format. Lunch will be served following the tournament where the Desire Cup trophy winner is announced. Confirmed Gator celebrities include Steve Spurrier, Major Wright, Matt LaPorta, Ahmad Black, Judd Davis and Shane Matthews. Confirmed Bulldog celebrities include Vince Dooley, Lindsay Scott, Musa Smith, Kevin Butler, Boss Bailey, Champ Bailey and Tony Barnhart with many more to be announced . Everyone can participate virtually by donating to the 19 th hole . The event is presented by Pilgrim’s , a leading global poultry and prepared foods company, and other key sponsors . Register at: https://www.desirestreet.org/desirecup .

