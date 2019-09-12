Dawoodi Bohras Support Flood Victims in India

Spiritual Leader of Bohras Makes Significant Contribution to Relief Fund

/EIN News/ -- Mumbai, India, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Dawoodi Bohra faith – renowned the world over for their community service – are joining efforts to help people in large swathes of India to recover from the devastating effects of flooding and landslides.

Recent heavy rains have afflicted several Indian states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, washing away crops and leaving many families in cities such as Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli displaced and without food and water.

Bohras have stepped up to provide meals and essential supplies to affected families. And now the Spiritual Leader of the Dawoodi Bohras – His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin – has made a significant contribution to the Relief Fund of Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

Yusuf Hakimuddin, Spokesman for Project Rise, the Dawoodi Bohra’s upliftment program, said, “Showing kindness to the less fortunate and helping people in need are things that Bohras try to do everywhere on a daily basis. Successive Spiritual Leaders of the Bohras – including the current and 53rd Da`i al-Mutlaq, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin – have taught us that we each have a responsibility to love the countries in which we live and care for all people that dwell there, regardless of their faith or background.”

Throughout the world, Bohras stand ready to lend a hand to people in need. Nowhere was this better illustrated than by the men, women and children of the Bohra community of Houston, Texas who – after Hurricane Harvey struck in August 2017 – stepped forward to cook and deliver 10,000 hot meals to Houstonians in need.

The Bohras’ ongoing upliftment program – Project Rise – is helping to combat malnutrition, protect the natural environment, and ensure healthy futures for children in some of the poorest communities throughout the world.

Mr. Hakimuddin continued, “Despite the tremendous roles played by the public authorities in India – just as in Houston, Texas in 2017 – we know that we can still make a difference – not just on the International Day of Charity, but every day. Bohras are proud of the contribution we make to all societies in which we live around the world."

About the Dawoodi Bohras

The Dawoodi Bohras are Muslims hailing mainly from West India. With approximately one million members around the world, Bohras play important roles in their local societies. As part of a deep commitment to their faith, Bohras place great emphasis on equal rights for women, enhancing the natural environment, engagement with other faiths, a love for one’s country, and personal health and hygiene. With a particular focus on hard work and education, many Dawoodi Bohras are doctors, nurses, teachers, academics and successful business people.

For more information, please visit www.thedawoodibohras.com.

