Saia Set to Open Four Terminals

Shipper demand drives openings as carrier expands network

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that three new Saia LTL Freight terminals will open in Erie, Pennsylvania and Buffalo and Albany, New York. The facilities in Erie and near Buffalo will open this Sept. 16. The third terminal, near Albany, is scheduled to open Sept. 30. Saia will relocate its Philadelphia, Pennsylvania terminal to a larger facility on Sept. 20.



"As with all our openings, Saia teams have been working to make sure each new facility is ready to meet shipper expectations starting day one,” said Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Paul Peck. “All are fully staffed and have the necessary equipment and technology in place to service our customers.”

Saia’s three brand-new facilities located in Erie and Tonawanda and Colonie, New York will provide greater market coverage to meet customer demand. Thus far, over 135 employees have been hired and trained as part of the expansion. With the addition of these three terminals, the company will have opened 16 new facilities in the Northeast since expansion in this region began in May 2017. Three additional openings are planned through the end of the year, including a new facility in Southern California.

The relocation of Saia’s Philadelphia-area terminal, currently located in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, to a new site in Pennsauken Township came about as a result of capacity constraints. The bigger facility will consist of a warehouse/dock featuring 90 doors, as well as a three-story office and shop, all situated on a 14-acre site.

“Philadelphia has been a true success story for us,” stated Peck. “We have exceeded capacity at our Cinnaminson facility so it was crucial that we move in order to satisfy continued shipper demand. With more doors, the larger terminal will enable us to meet customer expectations in this thriving market for the foreseeable future.”

All 80-plus employees who work at the Cinnaminson location will relocate to the Pennsauken facility. The terminal is also actively hiring for several additional positions. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about the positions and apply.

“We cannot be more pleased with our expansion efforts in this region. Customers continue to see the quality and value in the service that Saia provides,” Peck explained.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 165 terminals across 42 states and employs over 10,500 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.