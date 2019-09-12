Wabash National Corporation Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers at 2019 Conference

WABCO wins top award; 28 companies earn other performance awards

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) recognized top suppliers today during its annual Supply Chain Conference. More than 400 attendees representing 215 companies attended the conference in Lafayette, Indiana, during which 29 suppliers received awards for exceptional performance.



“This year’s conference theme—Velocity as the New Norm: Accelerating Breakthrough Moves—was purposeful and timely. As Wabash National grows and expands its ability to create a better tomorrow, we need partners who aren’t afraid to collaborate, innovate and grow with us,” said Nick Adler, Vice President and Supply Chain and Business Transformation. “This year’s supply chain award winners not only demonstrated exceptional scorecard metrics, they also supported key initiatives that enable Wabash National to accelerate breakthrough change in our industry.”

The top award, Wabash National’s Pinnacle Award, recognizes the company’s supplier of the year. The 2019 Pinnacle Award went to WABCO, the leading global supplier of commercial vehicle technologies. WABCO has supplied Wabash National with anti-lock brake products for over 15 years.

“We’re honored to recognize WABCO as our Pinnacle Award recipient for their outstanding performance,” Adler said. “We pride ourselves on safety at Wabash National, and WABCO provides a great performing product that enhances the safety of our products on the road. In addition, the speed at which WABCO moves and their response times are among some of the best in our supply base. In today’s environment where the supply base can be constrained, WABCO does their part to keep our production lines running at all of our locations across the United States.”

This was the first Pinnacle Award for WABCO and ninth Wabash National supplier award overall.

Twenty-one companies received Platinum Awards for excellence in supply chain performance. Award criteria included scorecard metrics of delivery, quality, cost, service and support, as well as key initiatives of logistics optimization, supporting Wabash National’s growth and accelerating innovation. Platinum Award winners were (in alphabetical order):

3D Machine, Inc. Overseas Hardwoods Absolute Supply, LLC Pregis PolyMask Inc. Alcorn Industrial, Inc. Quality Drive-Away Inc. All State Fastener Corp. Rockland Flooring Chicago Tube & Iron Ryerson Dow Chemical Company Securit Metal Products Engineered Components Company Steel of West Virginia Hydro TransLand Kauffman Engineering, Inc. Truck-Lite KW Plastics Whiting Door Manufacturing Corp. Old Dominion Freight Line

In addition, FedEx Express, Havco, Huston Electric, Inc., Maxion Wheels, Simon Construction, Tri-Esco, Inc. and Webb Wheel received Distinguished Supplier Awards for outstanding customer service, business responsiveness and performance.



About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

communications@wabashnational.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 771-5808

Ryan.Reed@wabashnational.com



