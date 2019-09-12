Victory Capital Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management
/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $145.0 billion on August 31, 2019.
|Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Assets Under Management1
|(unaudited; in millions)
|As of:
|By Asset Class
|August 31, 2019
|July 31, 2019
|Fixed Income
|$
|37,940
|$
|37,559
|Solutions
|29,414
|29,806
|U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|25,157
|26,017
|U.S. Small Cap Equity
|15,952
|16,868
|U.S. Large Cap Equity
|13,543
|14,032
|Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|11,303
|11,713
|Other
|258
|332
|Total Long-Term Assets
|$
|133,568
|$
|136,327
|Money Market Assets
|11,416
|11,468
|Total Assets Under Management
|$
|144,984
|$
|147,795
|By Vehicle
|Mutual Funds2
|$
|113,372
|$
|115,065
|Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
|27,810
|28,804
|ETFs
|3,802
|3,926
|Total Assets Under Management
|$
|144,984
|$
|147,795
|1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $145.0 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us.
Contacts:
Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com
Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com
USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.