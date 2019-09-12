Victory Capital Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $145.0 billion on August 31, 2019.



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class August 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 Fixed Income $ 37,940 $ 37,559 Solutions 29,414 29,806 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 25,157 26,017 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,952 16,868 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,543 14,032 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 11,303 11,713 Other 258 332 Total Long-Term Assets $ 133,568 $ 136,327 Money Market Assets 11,416 11,468 Total Assets Under Management $ 144,984 $ 147,795 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 113,372 $ 115,065 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 27,810 28,804 ETFs 3,802 3,926 Total Assets Under Management $ 144,984 $ 147,795 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $145.0 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matthew Dennis, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

216-898-2412

mdennis@vcm.com

Media:

Tricia Ross

310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.



