Victory Capital Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $145.0 billion on August 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
           
           
  As of:
By Asset Class August 31, 2019   July 31, 2019
Fixed Income $ 37,940   $ 37,559
Solutions   29,414     29,806
U.S. Mid Cap Equity   25,157     26,017
U.S. Small Cap Equity   15,952     16,868
U.S. Large Cap Equity   13,543     14,032
Global / Non-U.S. Equity   11,303     11,713
Other   258     332
Total Long-Term Assets $ 133,568   $ 136,327
Money Market Assets   11,416     11,468
Total Assets Under Management $ 144,984   $ 147,795
           
           
By Vehicle          
Mutual Funds2 $ 113,372   $ 115,065
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3   27,810     28,804
ETFs   3,802     3,926
Total Assets Under Management $ 144,984   $ 147,795
           
           
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $145.0 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

Contacts:

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

