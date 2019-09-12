ADT’s Award-Winning LifeSaver Program Marks Major Milestone in Minnesota

ADT Customers and Employees, Along with First Responders, Participate in the Company’s 100th LifeSaver Celebration

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security and automation solutions across the U.S. and Canada, today held its 100th LifeSaver celebration with a Minnesota family who recently experienced lethal amounts of carbon monoxide in their home but survived because of monitored protection from ADT and a quick response from local firefighters and police.



“We’d gone to bed and would’ve never woken up if ADT hadn’t alerted us,” said Melanie Klassen. “All five of us waited outside while first responders looked for the leak. Within minutes, they found large amounts of carbon monoxide spewing from a faulty water heater pipe that has since been repaired.”

During today’s event, the Klassen family thanked ADT employees who helped save them along with first responders. ADT presented $10,000 each to the Eagan Police and Fire Departments and four ADT employees received ‘golden’ LifeSaver Awards. Hosting the festivities was Jim DeVries, ADT president and CEO.

“All of us at ADT have an unwavering commitment to help protect every one of our customers and all that matters most to them,” said DeVries. “Our LifeSaver events shine a brave light on customers who have faced their darkest hours and survived because of our high-quality life safety products, our skillfully-trained employees and the courageousness of first responders. It’s an honor to represent ADT at this event as we express our commitment to our customers and partnership with first responders.”

Since 2011, ADT LifeSavers have been celebrated in 37 states and Puerto Rico as well as five Canadian provinces. More than 600 ADT employees have been honored with ADT’s highest recognition and over $550,000 has been awarded to nearly 100 first responder agencies, including several volunteer fire departments.

“We applaud ADT for graciously giving our volunteer firefighters significant support and recognition,” said Heather Schafer, CEO of the National Volunteer Fire Council. “These brave men and women are the embodiment of heroism and with ADT’s help, they’re able to do what they do best – help save lives.”

In May, ADT won a prestigious Telly Award for its LifeSaver video productions. To learn more about the initiative and see LifeSaver videos, please visit https://www.adt.com/stories .

