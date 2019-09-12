FRO - Extension of expiry date of first option for two Trafigura Suezmax tankers

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the notice of 23 August 2019, whereby Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline”) (NYSE and OSE: FRO) announced an agreement with Trafigura Maritime Logistics (“TML”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura") and certain related entities, to acquire ten Suezmax tankers, with two separate options to acquire two plus two additional Suezmax tankers.

The first option to acquire two Suezmax tankers expires on 12 September 2019. Frontline and TML have agreed to extend the expiry date for the first option to 18 September 2019.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

September 12, 2019

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Frontline Contact :

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 76

Trafigura Contact :

Trafigura’s Global Press Office: +41 22 592 45 28 or media@trafigura.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Words, such as, but not limited to “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Frontline believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Frontline, Frontline cannot assure you that they will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and Frontline disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.