Couchbase to Exhibit and Present at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

NoSQL database provider to showcase how to leverage digital technologies and the cloud for business success at leading business and technology event

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced it will be exhibiting at booth #610 (South Hall) during Oracle OpenWorld, which takes place September 16-19, 2019 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

A Signature Sponsor, Couchbase will be presenting alongside customer, Alliance Data, a provider of loyalty and marketing services, in a joint session titled, “How Alliance Data modernized its application configuration management with NoSQL and Couchbase.” The session takes place on Monday, September 16, in the Exchange Theater 4 (Moscone South) from 1:15 p.m. - 1:35 p.m.

Booth visitors can experience live demos and learn how Couchbase can complement an Oracle relational database to provide performance, scalability and flexibility. Couchbase is also a participating vendor in the OpenWorld scavenger hunt taking place throughout the duration of the event.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multi-cloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

