Vincent Breton, named 2019 Organic Champion

By Canadian Association for Organic Trade

/EIN News/ -- Middleburg, VA USA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of work to convert all its farms to organic and Certified Humane® standards and generating consumer awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of relying on independent certifiers to support its animal welfare and organic standards claims, Vincent Breton, President of Les Viandes du Breton, received the "2019 Organic Champion" award from the Canadian Organic Trade Association (COTA).

"In 2003, when we decided to go organic, we were seen as crazy people! Today we are rewarded for persevering. Organic farming is still marginal, and we often have to pave the way, take risks," says Vincent Breton. "I share this recognition with all the team members who work hard every day to maintain duBreton as a leader in organic and natural pork production in North America.

“In 2018, duBreton realised an unprecedented achievement in the organic sector by completing the transformation of all its farms to comply with the organic standards, which represented more than 90 buildings transformed in 3 years " says Tia Loftsgard, Executive Director of the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA). “This is without a doubt, a major investment in organic farming in Canada and it certainly deserves the title of champion!”.

The ceremony was held in Toronto as part of the 10th edition of Organic Week in Canada (September 9-15). This week highlights Canada's organic foods, products and producers through events organized by individuals, businesses and community groups to highlight the benefits of organic agriculture and its positive effects on our environment.

Among other things, HFAC’s Animal Care Standards requires that:

Farm animals be fed nutritious diets without antibiotics, growth promoters and animal by-products,

Receive proper shelter, resting areas, and sufficient space to support natural behaviors.

Just like every other animal, farm animals deserve to have their emotional and physical needs met and be raised in a way that allows them to express natural behaviors throughout their lives.

HFAC works to improve the lives of these farm animals by driving consumer demand for kinder and more responsible husbandry practices.

Certified Humane® products are currently available in over 60,000 stores worldwide.

Since HFAC launched in May 2003, more than 200 companies, representing 6,000 farms and 1 billion farm animals, have joined the program. Endorsed by over 70 animal welfare and humane societies, the Certified Humane® program is known worldwide for certifying farm animal welfare from birth through slaughter.

For more information on HFAC and the Certified Humane® label, visit www.certifiedhumane.org

Attachments

Mimi Stein Humane Farm Animal Care | Certified Humane® (703) 435-3883 mimi@certifiedhumane.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.