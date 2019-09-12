MoSys Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Bid Price Listing Requirement

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoSys , Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems, today announced that it has received a letter from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price continued listing requirement. The letter noted that, as of September 12, 2019, the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its common stock in excess of the $1.00 minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive trading days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the matter closed.



About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is a fabless semiconductor company enabling leading equipment manufacturers in the data center, networking, security and communications systems markets to address the continual increase in Internet users, data and services. More information is available at: www.mosys.com .

MoSys is a registered trademark of MoSys, Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The MoSys logo is a trademark of MoSys, Inc. All other marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Jim Sullivan, CFO

MoSys, Inc.

+1 (408) 418-7500

jsullivan@mosys.com



