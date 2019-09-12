Helping Kids Get a Great Start to the School Year

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Seattle support the 6th annual backpack and school supplies drive.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers participated in the 6th annual backpack and school supplies drive sponsored by Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers hosted a project at the Church of Scientology Seattle to benefit the children of Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that provides “safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness.”

Each year before school starts, local congregations, individuals and groups collect school supplies and backpacks to help ensure kids at Mary’s Place are prepared for the new school year. Volunteers met at the Church of Scientology to sort and pack school supplies into brand-new donated backpacks to be distributed to young students. Among the items included in the backpacks were pencils, erasers, paper, pens, dictionaries, highlighters, flash drives, earbuds, notebooks and glue sticks.

The Church of Scientology, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Queen Anne Baptist Church, Queen Anne United Methodist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Queen Anne Lutheran Church—all members of Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne—were joined by Dignity Seattle and other volunteers to make this the group’s most successful drive, with 400 backpacks sent to Mary’s Place.

“Our Volunteer Ministers, staff and parishioners count it as a real joy to participate in this drive each year,” said Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the Seattle Church of Scientology. “Giving back to the community and helping a worthwhile cause like Mary’s Place is rewarding for all of us.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

