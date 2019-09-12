Issued by Church of Scientology International

Helping Kids Get a Great Start to the School Year

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Seattle support the 6th annual backpack and school supplies drive.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers participated in the 6th annual backpack and school supplies drive sponsored by Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers hosted a project at the Church of Scientology Seattle to benefit the children of Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that provides “safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness.”

Each year before school starts, local congregations, individuals and groups collect school supplies and backpacks to help ensure kids at Mary’s Place are prepared for the new school year. Volunteers met at the Church of Scientology to sort and pack school supplies into brand-new donated backpacks to be distributed to young students. Among the items included in the backpacks were pencils, erasers, paper, pens, dictionaries, highlighters, flash drives, earbuds, notebooks and glue sticks.

The Church of Scientology, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Queen Anne Baptist Church, Queen Anne United Methodist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Queen Anne Lutheran Church—all members of Interfaith Ministries of Greater Queen Anne—were joined by Dignity Seattle and other volunteers to make this the group’s most successful drive, with 400 backpacks sent to Mary’s Place.

“Our Volunteer Ministers, staff and parishioners count it as a real joy to participate in this drive each year,” said Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the Seattle Church of Scientology. “Giving back to the community and helping a worthwhile cause like Mary’s Place is rewarding for all of us.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

For more news, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers

Filling the donated backpacks with school supplies for underserved kids.

Volunteers from the many community groups supporting the drive gathered at the Church of Scientology Seattle to ready the backpacks for their future owners.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

