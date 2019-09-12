Wireless startup dotmobile™ completes registration as a Proposed Full MVNO, has one year to satisfy CRTC requirements to launch in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data On Tap Inc. announces today that it has reached another milestone towards launching dotmobile™, its wireless service brand in Canada, by completing registration with the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) as a Proposed Full MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator).



The CRTC requirements for becoming a Full MVNO (CRTC 2015-496) are made up of three major parts - a core network solution, the ability to handle customer billing and provisioning, and a wholesale agreement with a Mobile Network Operator (MNO). These requirements must be met within 365 days of registration.

“We decided early on to be a full MVNO - to deploy our own cloud core infrastructure because of its scalability, flexibility, modern capabilities, and ability to offer differentiated service. Today we are one step closer to launching affordable and awesome wireless service,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.

On January 13, 2020, the CRTC will hold a public hearing to review the state of the wireless telecommunications industry in Canada. Previously, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, department of the Government of Canada (ISED) issued a new directive, with the goal of improving affordability, differentiation. The directive encourages all forms of competition and investment, it was signed into law on June 17th of this year.

Data On Tap Inc. intends to participate in the hearing and invites Canadians to support the cause by becoming a free member on the dotmobile™ website .

“Our plan is clear - we can deliver significant value to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and improve wireless service for people with moderate, changing or temporary needs. We’ve presented major Canadian MNOs with our vision and are in the process of building it . Now the clock is ticking for the MNOs to respond to the needs of the underserved,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a goal - to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.

For media inquiries please contact us at media@dotmobile.app



