TELUS to provide free Wi-Fi and cellular service on O-Train Confederation Line.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Jim Watson, Councillor Allan Hubley, Chair of the Transit Commission, François Gratton, Group President TELUS and Chair TELUS Québec, and John Manconi, General Manager of Transportation Services today announced that TELUS will provide free Wi-Fi service at the opening of the O-Train Confederation Line service in the three downtown, underground Line 1 station’s platforms and door to door cellular service including through the downtown tunnel. The connection enables transit customers in Ottawa to access one of the most technologically advanced networks built in Canada for public transportation.



O-Train Confederation Line customers will be able to stay connected underground. TELUS will provide free, unlimited Wi-Fi at the start of the O-Train Confederation Line service in the three downtown, underground Line 1 station’s platform and door to door cellular service through the entire system including the downtown tunnel, ensuring customers won’t miss calls or be disconnected during their short time underground. There will be a continuous cellular connection, including between stations and in the 2.5-kilometre tunnel, for all passengers.

TELUS will be deploying small cells in all O-Train stations. In anticipation of the arrival of 5G, TELUS is providing new innovative technology that will enable transit customers in Ottawa to fully benefit from faster and more data-capable networks and make way for improved commuter mobility as future smart technologies come online.

The O-Train Confederation Line is a $2.13-billion transit project, jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Ottawa. Trains will carry up to 10,700 passengers per hour in each direction, between 13 stations. Trains will arrive every five minutes or less at the busiest times.

TELUS’ investment in the O-Train project is another example of its commitment to building a superior award-winning wireless network across the country that benefits Canadians. TELUS has invested more than $175 billion in network infrastructure since 2000, and will additionally invest approximately $40 billion over the next three years, for a total of $215 billion.

For more information about the O-Train Confederation Line, visit octranspo.com/ready4rail.

Quotes

“Thanks to a great partnership with TELUS, I am pleased to announce free Wi-Fi in our downtown, underground light-rail transit stations, and cellular service across the entire Confederation Line. Customers will be able to stay connected during their commute on our world-class, light-rail transit system.”

Mayor Jim Watson

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with the City of Ottawa and look forward to contributing to the city’s largest infrastructure project since the Rideau Canal was built. TELUS is again proving its commitment to our nation’s capital by providing an award-winning network that will allow commuters to benefit from our mobile broadband network. We are thankful for the opportunity to leverage our expertise to create a superior customer experience for commuters travelling on one of the most technologically advanced light rail transit systems in Canada.”

François Gratton, Group President TELUS and Chair TELUS Québec

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

