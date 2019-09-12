Forging peace through friendships and a social challenge

Friendship Force International gears up for International Day of Peace with World Peace Week activities

FFI will launch World Peace Week across its social media platforms on Sept. 16, 2019, with a Random Acts of Friendship social media photo challenge to celebrate friendships developed through shared experiences. To participate, anyone on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter must post a photo celebrating their friendships, tagging their friends and using the hashtag #randomactsoffriendship in the post. Participants are asked to challenge their friends to post their own #randomactsoffriendship posts. FFI will feature select participating posts across its social media channels throughout Peace Week.

“Our Random Acts of Friendships challenge demonstrates how developing friendships in our communities and across the world leads to forging connections across barriers, a deeper understanding of differences and the discovery of common ground,” said Jeremi Snook , president and chief executive officer of Friendship Force International. “Humanity is bigger than our differences, and when we come together to explore them, we can achieve a greater understanding that leads to peace. We encourage anyone on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to participate.”

Friendship Force Journeys of exploration, service or learning can be arranged in more than 60 countries around the world, where more than 15,000 Friendship Force volunteer members open their hearts, homes and communities to world travelers eager to immerse themselves in local cultures to help build bridges of understanding.

In addition to Journeys between established Friendship Force clubs, Friendship Force International conducts a variety of specialized travel programs that include individual travel; family Journeys; humanitarian and educational Journeys; Friendship Festivals that include participants from many countries; professional, student and academic group travel and more.

Friendship Force believes that each and every person can make an important contribution to peace in the world by getting to know someone from another culture or country. To learn more, visit http://friendshipforce.org .

