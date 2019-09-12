Askida Ranks No. 306 on the 2019 Growth 500

Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean’s today ranked Askida No. 306 on the 30th annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.



“The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today,” says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country.”



“Askida is honoured to be on the Growth 500 ranking,” says Steeve Duchesne, Askida’s CEO and cofounder. “We are known for our transparency which translates into a success factor, a quality factor, a growth factor, but most of all, a human and honest factor. This distinction is directly attributed to our team members leadership and efforts over the last 5 years, as well as the continuous support of our trustworthy clients. This is our motto: Alone we go faster, but together we go further!’’

About Askida

Askida is a center of expertise in software development and software quality that aims to optimize the competitive advantages of its customers while reducing costs and risks. Askida develops customized and proven software solutions or ensures the quality of existing software using its Askida CT software. Distributed throughout Quebec and elsewhere in North America, Askida’s customers are innovative organizations, characterized by a unique business process and stringent requirements for software quality. www.askida.com

About Askida CT

Askida CT is the first test automation platform to place QA specialists at the heart of software development. The platform allows users to create automated tests quickly thanks to keyword-driven testing, to orchestrate automated tests so that an application can be tested end-to-end and to consult all test results in a visual dashboard. www.askidact.com

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year. revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country’s most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.



About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

Information:

Alexia-Jade Brunel

Marketing Coordinator

Askida

Office: 514-286-9366, ext. 256

alexia-jade.brunel@gmail.com



