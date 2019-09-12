LINQ Welcomes Its First On-Staff Registered Dietitian

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMS LINQ INC ("LINQ"), an innovator of K-12 school administrative software systems, announced a new hire in the company; Taylor Nobles joins the organization as a registered dietitian. Nobles' primary focus includes coaching customers and team members in the areas of Nutritional Analysis, Menu Planning, Special Diets, and consulting for Administrative Reviews.



"Creating a school menu that appeals to students and meets the USDA nutritional guidelines is a complex task," LINQ's VP Product Manager Nutrition Mike Borges said. "Our customers can enhance their school nutrition operations through access to our on-staff registered dietitian."

Nobles received a Bachelor's Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. After earning her B.A., Nobles completed a Dietetic Internship at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Asheville, N.C. where she participated in food service rotation, sparking her passion for school nutrition.

"We are thrilled to bring Nobles' school nutrition experience and menu planning expertise to our team," said Borges. "Nobles will play a key role in the design of the Menu Planning software in the LINQ Nutrition portfolio. Her expertise as a dietitian is essential when evaluating the needs of the school nutrition industry."

Nobles previously worked as a registered dietitian for Buncombe County Schools in Asheville, N.C., and is the first registered dietitian brought on to the LINQ team.

LINQ plans to continue growing its team of dietitians and expanding its services to K-12 nutrition directors.

About LINQ:

LINQ is the first company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions, including analytics, to help K-12 school districts better manage their operations. LINQ's platform includes solutions for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years.

Leah Blakeley EMS LINQ, Inc. 800-541-8999 info@linq.com



