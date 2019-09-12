Kimball International to Participate in the CL King Investor Conference on September 19th in New York

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), an Indiana-based manufacturer, today announced that Kristie Juster, CEO, and Dennis Gerber, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations & M&A, will present at the 17th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference on September 19, 2019 in New York City. Kimball International’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.kimballinternational.com and an archive will be available for 60 days.



About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2019, the Company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com .

For additional information contact:

Dennis Gerber

812.482.8619

Dennis.Gerber@Kimballinternational.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.